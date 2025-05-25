In pictures: Reclaim the Streets rides again

On Saturday 17 May, a sunny day in London saw several hundred Critical Mass cyclists take to the streets to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Reclaim the Streets

~ Blade Runner ~

In the lead-up, posters and stickers appeared across the city, with the call spreading through social media and chat groups. For historical context, see the retrospective published in Freedom‘s latest journal edition.

The ride launched from Southbank in a blaze of sound, with multiple sound systems mounted on bikes.

Most passers-by—including drivers, pedestrians and tourists—seemed to take it in stride, many stopping to enjoy the colourful, noisy disruption.

The mass crossed Blackfriars Bridge and headed north.

Palestinian flags were visible throughout the crowd…

…along with riders performing high-level stunts…

…pushing the bar higher and higher.

At Smithfield Market, the group paused for a short street party. Though public transport wasn’t affected, the atmosphere recalled the street parties of the ‘good old days’.

To the crowd’s dismay, police on bicycles eventually joined the ride. Their presence felt awkward at times — especially when they offered to mediate with angry drivers.

New Critical Mass converts?

This fake TFL announcement was circulated in the Critical Mass Telegram channel. Still, it’s worth noting the creeping normalisation of once-transgressive acts, and how both the city and DIY culture have gradually adapted to one another, softening the friction between them.

Even so, the ride had its surreal moments: one involved football fans at a Smithfield pub, caught off guard as the mass rolled in. Startled at first, they soon joined in with chants, blending terrace anthems with rave music blasting from the sound systems.

The ride continued through the City via Moorgate, London Wall, and Aldgate.

The otherwise deserted Saturday streets of the sterile financial district were suddenly flooded with life, sound, and colour.

Critical Mass organisers and long-time riders coordinated informal traffic control, stopping cars and even public transport when needed to keep the group moving.

You don’t have to be a cyclist to take part.

The Mass features a variety of adapted bicycle vehicles, for carrying passengers and elaborate sound systems…

…fusing sound system culture and punk ingenuity.

Heading north through Mile End, the spirit remained high.

Nothing wrong with showing off a bit amongst fellow cyclists.

The ride ended at the leafy fields of Victoria Park, where a DIY multi-stage mini-festival rounded off the day. Cyclists were joined by RTS supporters on foot who had merged with the march along the way, and everyone finally had a chance to stop, socialise, and dance.

The sound systems, mounted on custom wheeled carts, were as technically impressive as they were loud — and finally had space to be properly appreciated.

The music had played continuously throughout the ride, and the party carried on into the evening.

Overall, it was a joyful day. For participants and spectators alike, the joint Critical Mass and Reclaim the Streets ride offered a vivid reminder of how fun, playful and necessary it can be to interrupt the city’s everyday rhythms with sounds and acts of collective defiance.