Anarchist News Review: Israel under pressure, anarchist bookfairs and local elections

Our weekly news review covering everything from Reform’s prospects in the polls to thoughts on the Spanish blackouts

~ The International Court of Justice and Amnesty International have gone after Israel’s actions in Gaza over the last week, while Palestine Action, Youth Demand and peace campaigners at Lakenheath have pushed for Britain to cut cooperation. But is any of it turning the dial?

Reform meanwhile seems poised to strike it big at local elections, prompting the usual lack of serious soul-searching from Labour, and the governmentis set for a major dispute with public sector workers. Finally we finish off with some happier stories, of a sort, with a foundup of forthcoming anarchist bookfairs and musings on mutual aid in moments of crisis.