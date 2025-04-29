Legal and grassroots resistance as Gaza starves

In Britain, action to divest from genocide is showing no sign of abating, while South Africa is hammering the legal case home at the International Court of Justice

~ Dominic Free ~

“The world has failed Palestinian people. The only certainty they have is that tomorrow will be worse. We must save whatever is left of our humanity by ending Israel’s unlawful settler-colonial occupation, and its intentional starving of the Palestinian population, which is being systematically brutalised and deprived of the most elementary considerations of humanity.”

~ Jaymion Hendricks, representation for South Africa at the ICJ hearing, 29/04/25

The bombings and ground invasion of Gaza continue. Israel’s genocidal blockade of humanitarian aid to the strip is bringing famine and death. With the history of apartheid still very much in public memory, South Africa’s government pulled no punches as arguments opened in the Hague this week as the ICJ hears arguments on Israel’s humanitarian obligations to the peoples of Palestine.

Anticipating Israel’s main argument that the court should not make a judgement based on a lack of evidence (which Israel itself has caused through blocking outside observation or smearing observers, including from the UN), South Africa’s Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Zane Dangor said: “Accepting Israel’s argument that this court has insufficient facts before it would be rewarding it for its own egregious conduct.”

“The international community cannot accept the reality in which an entire civilian population is deliberately starved by Israel. Where the UN is evicted and deprived of its immunities and privileges. Where third states and humanitarian organisations are prevented from rendering humanitarian assistance in solidarity and in fulfilment of their obligations. Nor can we accept when journalists, and aid workers, and first responders are being assassinated and then hastily buried in mass graves.”

Amensty: Israel committed genocide in Gaza

Arriving at the same time is the Amnesty International Annual Report 2025 which if anything is even more blunt in its assessment:

“Israel committed genocide in Gaza, including by causing some of the highest known death tolls among children, journalists, and health and humanitarian workers of any recent conflict in the world, and deliberately inflicting on Palestinians conditions calculated to bring about their physical destruction. Armed conflict with Lebanon caused civilian deaths and mass displacement.

“Israel committed the crime of apartheid, including through the forcible transfer and displacement of Palestinians both in Israel and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. State-backed violent settlers enjoyed impunity while conscientious objectors were imprisoned. Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in militarized arrest raids in the occupied West Bank. Thousands of Palestinians were subjected to arbitrary detention and to ill treatment, amounting to torture in many cases. The International Court of Justice’s instructions to avert genocide and end illegal occupation were ignored. Freedom of expression and and peaceful assembly came under attack.”

The full report of the devastation and horrific behaviour of the Israeli government and military is well worth reading in full.

Direct Action in Britain

Closer to home, multiple actions have been taking place pressuring the government to withdraw co-operation with Israel and participate in growing boycotts. The most recent action, by members of Youth Demand, saw two people leap the barriers of the London Marathon and fire off pink smoke while calling for Britain to “impose a total trade embargo on Israel, and make the super rich and fossil fuel elite pay damages to communities and countries most harmed by fossil fuel burning.”

The bridge action followed on from Thursday’s road blockade, when around 25 supporters of Youth Demand disrupted traffic at first London Bridge South, departing after police arrived on the scene, then at Kennington Road. A Youth Demand Spokesperson said:

“The UK continues to support Israel’s genocide through arms sales, logistical support and reconnaissance. Our leaders are participating in this genocide because they believe there is a tactical advantage to having somewhere in the middle east that is aligned with ‘Western values’. That is why they say there needs to be a ceasefire, whilst doing nothing materially to change the situation in Palestine. What are our values worth when they are based on the theft of peoples’ land and the murder of innocent children?”

Such “swarm tactics” have been used regularly throughout the month to cause temporary disruption.

Over at Palestine Action meanwhile there were celebrations last Tuesday (April 22nd) when actions against Manchester-based metal components manufacturer Dean Group International prompted an email to the group saying it has severed all ties with Instro Precision (a subsidiary of Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems UK), and has promised never to work with Elbit or its subsidiaries in the future. This followed a rooftop occupation of the firm’s site at Irlam, Greater Manchester in the end of March.

Images by Palestine Chronicle via QNN, Youth Demand and Direct Action Images