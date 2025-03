Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Tesla attacks, Iran repression, Mali teachers’ strike World news in brief ~ Rob Latchford ~ Colorado police arrested Lucy Grace Nelson (40) on Monday outside a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, after a week long investigation into previous attacks on the dealership.

Toby Shone: “The state machine is terrified of the links we make with each other” The freed anarchist prisoner spoke about solidarity and abolition at the Brighton Cowley Club ~ Elizabeth Vasileva ~ A talk by anarchist ex-prisoner Toby Shone at the Cowley Club in Brighton drew almost 20 people on Friday (7 March).

International Women’s Day Worldwide Women and their allies took to the streets to demand gender equality and an end to violence, in global resistance against regressive policies ~ Alisa-Ece Tohumcu ~ International Women’s Day is a global call to action against patriarchal oppression, economic injustice, and state violence.

In pictures: International Women’s Day in London On Saturday 8 March—International Women’s Day—two major demonstrations took place in downtown London ~ Blade Runner ~ A coalition of grassroots feminist and supporting organisations called for an International Women’s Strike, gathering at Gandalf’s Corner in Regent’s Park. A colourful and vibrant crowd numbering in the low thousands marched chanting through Marylebone, bringing traffic to