Anarchist News Review: Bookfairs, Climate protest, Far right in Germany and UK

We’re joined by legal eagle Andy Meinke to talk about the news of the week, and muse upon what work the anarchist movement can be doing to rebuild our strength in the face of downheartening events.
Derry Radical Bookfair having recently had a successful outing, we talk about the state of radical bookfairs more generally, before moving on to the limits of legalism in moving things greenwards, how AfD is gaining ground in Germany, Saturday’s Tommy Robinson march, plus the collapse of USAID and the future for imperial soft power.