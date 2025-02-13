Anarchist News Review: Bookfairs, Climate protest, Far right in Germany and UK

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Make Climate Politics Antifascist Confronting the far right means solidarity with climate refugees ~ James Horton ~ In late January, the Climate and Nature (CaN) Bill failed to pass at the House of Commons.

Joke Kaviaar: “We make music very clearly from an anarchist point of view” The poet and performer is a veteran of the Dutch grassroots movement ~ Christiaan Verwey, Buiten de Orde ~ Last night you were with your band Your Local Pirates in Burgers in Eindhoven.

Germany: Resisting the far right advance Voting and demonstrations will not help: we must join forces with our colleagues, neighbours and classmates ~ from Die Platforme ~ It took less than two weeks for the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) to use the terrible knife attack in Aschaffenburg to once again shift their course significantly to the right on the backs of

Radical Reprint: Arrests and jail terms for Freedom Press editors Following raids on Freedom Press by Special Branch, at the behest of the Home Office, which had been reported in January 1945 (recounted in last month’s column), pressure was kept up with a succession of court cases, reported on at length by the right-wing press ~ Rob Ray ~ That the February 24th edition of