Recent Articles

Bristol Aviva Centre defaced for insuring Elbit Company still provides employer’s liability to UAV Engines in Staffordshire ~ Cristina Sykes ~ Activists from Palestine Action this morning occupied the Aviva Centre in Bristol, with one protester climbing the overhang while another spray-painted the front glass of the building.

Italy: Terrorism charges dropped against ‘Vetriolo’ magazine Judge declines prosecution of anarchist prisoner Alfredo Cospito and 11 others for incitement and subversion ~ Sonia Muñoz Llort ~ A judge in Italy has declined to indict twelve anarchists associated with the insurrectionary magazine Vetriolo of various incitement and subversion charges.

Rojava: Civilians defy Turkish bombing to defend Tishrin dam Despite deadly airstrikes and international silence, hundreds are risking their lives to protect a vital infrastructure ~ Blade Runner ~ Over the past two weeks, thousands of civilians in northeastern Syria have been carrying out a human shield operation at Tishrin dam, enduring drone attacks that have killed over ten civilians and injured dozens, including

Will the real Proudhon please stand up? Instead of anarchist lore, we need historical context and an open mind ~ Shawn P Wilbur ~ It’s challenging to think about Pierre-Joseph Proudhon today: like it or not, we struggle with him in his role as a progenitor, precursor, pioneer, as the first to say “Je suis anarchiste”, under circumstances where that declaration simply