Anarchist News Review: Glasgow Gaza action, Wolff, soldiers and violent acts, Labour and AI

Chatting about what’s happening in economics, tech and direct action with a US twist thanks to this week’s guest, James Birmingham.

The death of Robert Paul Wolff earlier this month sees us lose a significant firgure in philosophical anarchism, and someone who inspired James as he refined his political views. The latest direct action in Glasgow reflects a non-linerar form of sabotage that has deep roots in Britain and fw direct parallels in the US, however violent acts are common in other circumstances and we talk a bit about how the methods of military recruitment and training produce people with fewer compunctions about killing.

Heading into the back end of the discussion, we ponder the Labour government’s attempts to disinter the corpse of British AI in the face of US tech colonialism – a phenomenon which is as internally potent as it is a method of extracting wealth from client states.