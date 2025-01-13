Glasgow factory smashed overnight for ‘links to Gaza genocide’

Parker Hannifin is a supplier to Leonardo and other major weapons companies

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Palestine Action Scotland says it targeted the offices of military parts manufacturer Parker Hannifin at its Glasgow production facility on Sunday night, damaging the building and covering it in red paint. The building, described as a ‘state-of-the-art production facility‘ for the company’s Parker Prädifa technology division, had multiple windows smashed while paint was sprayed on walls and signage, as well as the interior of the building.

A Palestine Action Scotland spokesperson linked the action to Parker Hannifin’s role in supplying Leonardo and other major weapons companies that make military products used by Israeli forces in its attacks on Gaza. Leonardo, an Italian-owned company, is one of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers. Between 2016 and 2020, it received £7 million from the Scottish Government, and £786,125 from Scottish Enterprise in 2023.

Parker Hannifin itself has been involved in the design, development, testing and production of the F-35 fighter jet, which uses its fuel systems and components. It provides systems for military helicopters and drones to companies including Leonardo Helicopters.