A turning tide for canal boaters

The Canal and River Trust’s licensing review threatens the traditions and livelihoods of itinerant boating communities

~ Marcus Trower ~

UK canals have long been a haven for a small but vibrant community of itinerant boaters—people who live and navigate the waterways without a permanent mooring, but this centuries-old way of life could now be under threat. On December 16, the Canal & River Trust (CRT) announced a review of boat licensing that has sparked widespread concern among boaters, who fear that their way of life is being systematically targeted.

While the review is claimed to be impartial, many in the boating community believe the outcome is a foregone conclusion, and that CRT’s real goal is to reshape the waterways and displace itinerant boaters, potentially eroding the unique character of the canals.

This matters not just to boaters but to everyone who values the canals as a public space. Itinerant boaters contribute to the vibrancy and safety of the waterways, ensuring that they remain accessible and welcoming to visitors, commuters, and local communities.

The review is framed as an independent examination of how CRT licenses boats on its 2,000-mile network. However, the language in its terms of reference suggests a strong bias against “continuous cruisers”, the CRT term for boaters without home moorings. CRT describes these individuals as creating “operational, financial and reputational challenges”, despite their central role in maintaining and enlivening the canal system.

The financial argument for tighter restrictions on travelling boat-dwellers is itself dubious. These boaters already pay more for their licenses than those moored in private marinas, and their contributions help sustain the canal system. Beyond their financial input, itinerant boaters play a vital role in maintaining the waterways, identifying and addressing problems with locks, towpaths and facilities, and acting as informal stewards of these shared public spaces.

As CRT’s review begins in January 2025, it’s essential to scrutinise its process and outcomes. The trust has a responsibility to balance its financial sustainability with its role as the custodian of a public asset. The boating community, and the public at large, must ensure that the canals remain a space for everyone—not just a privileged few.

The author is Secretary of the National Bargee Travellers Association