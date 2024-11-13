Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Activists blockade two Elbit sites in Bristol Lock-on devices inside vans used to block the gates of Israeli arms company R&D hub in Filton and headquarters at Aztec West ~ Scott Harris ~ Palestine Action says its activists today blockaded the entrances of two sites in Bristol operated by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company.

Fugitive antifascist Johann G. arrested on train in Germany Televised appeal and surveillance operation preceded the arrest, as authorities clamp down on alleged associates in the Antifa East and Budapest cases ~ Juju Alerta ~ Antifascist activist Johann G.

Demonstrators demand justice after Valencia floods For two weeks, municipalities in the region have been virtually left to their own devices by public authorities, as much of the population turns to mutual aid networks to find survivors and provide material support ~ Sonia Muñoz Llort ~ From Thursday and through the weekend, numerous demonstrations have taken place throughout the district of

“You can actually see this ‘far right international’ taking shape” Grzegorz Piotrowski discusses far right power and its international networking and funding ~ Uri Gordon ~ The far right agenda has never been so powerful since the end of the second World War.