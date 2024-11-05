Freedom News
Freedom News Review 5.11.2024

Analysis,

Items discussed in this program: US elections and vote-shaming • Valencia flooding — climate change, neoliberal neglect and mutual aid • Palestine Action nonviolent tactics push Barclays to divest from Elbit • Kemi Badenoch elected Tory leader: culture wars and “reverse identity politics”

