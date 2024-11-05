Freedom News Review 5.11.2024

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Book review: Zerox Machine An absolute triumph of punk scholarship and alternative historiography ~ Jim Donaghey ~ Reading through this richly detailed overview of punk zines from the late 1970s and the 1980s, you can feel the effort that Matt Worley has poured into this.

A black woman Tory leader? Sure, as long as she’s batshit right-wing Kemi Badenoch exemplifies the decades-long tradition in the UK of ‘pulling up the ladder’, practiced by class-ascendant immigrants on the right of the political spectrum ~ Daniel Adediran ~ Kemi Badenoch is the death’s head of the Tory Party.

Avoiding the ‘peaceful protest’ trap As the far-right seizes ground, we need energised communities who can resist nationalism ~ Blade Runner ~ On October 26, another Tommy Robinson-led rally took place outside 10 Downing Street under the “Unite the Kingdom” banner.

Greece: Harsh sentencing for squatters Matrozou 45 re-occupiers sentenced to 77 months together while 79 defenders of the Prosfygika community go on trial today ~ Kit Dimou ~ In Athens, the trial continues today of 79 defenders of the Prosfygika community who resisted a police raid in 2022.