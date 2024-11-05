Freedom News Review 5.11.2024

Recent Articles
Book review: Zerox Machine
An absolute triumph of punk scholarship and alternative historiography ~ Jim Donaghey ~ Reading through this richly detailed overview of punk zines from the late 1970s and the 1980s, you can feel the effort that Matt Worley has poured into this.
A black woman Tory leader? Sure, as long as she’s batshit right-wing
Kemi Badenoch exemplifies the decades-long tradition in the UK of ‘pulling up the ladder’, practiced by class-ascendant immigrants on the right of the political spectrum ~ Daniel Adediran ~ Kemi Badenoch is the death’s head of the Tory Party.
Avoiding the ‘peaceful protest’ trap
As the far-right seizes ground, we need energised communities who can resist nationalism ~ Blade Runner ~ On October 26, another Tommy Robinson-led rally took place outside 10 Downing Street under the “Unite the Kingdom” banner.
Greece: Harsh sentencing for squatters
Matrozou 45 re-occupiers sentenced to 77 months together while 79 defenders of the Prosfygika community go on trial today ~ Kit Dimou ~ In Athens, the trial continues today of 79 defenders of the Prosfygika community who resisted a police raid in 2022.
Malcolm Archibald: 50 years of Black Cat Press
In this interview, the founder of Edmonton’s anarchist publishing house looks back on its legacy ~ Sean Patterson ~ For the past five decades, Black Cat Press (BCP) in Edmonton, Canada, has served as a local hub for the city’s radical community and as an important publisher of anarchist material.
