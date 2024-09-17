“Don’t Pray – Go Gay”: Confronting the fundamentalists in Zurich

Activists in Switzerland storm the stage at the homophobic and anti-abortion “March for Life” event

~ from Barrikade ~

As they do every year, this September too, the fundamentalists crawled out of every hole of their contempt for humanity to Oerlikon (Zurich, Switzerland) to demonstrate against the basic human right to a safe abortion. And as every year, only a huge police presence made the demonstration possible.

In addition to the inhumane slogans against abortion, the organisers and participants of the “March for Life” openly and violently incite against queer people. They portray the realities of queer people’s lives as a threat to their conservative constructs such as fatherland, Christianity and traditional family. And when they openly take their hate speech to the streets, protected and supported by cops, then the threat becomes real, because we — the faggots, transsexuals and tomboys — will not allow our self-determination and freedom to be taken away from us.

Nevertheless, the followers of fundamentalist Christianity try again every year. The emphasis in the previous sentence should be on the word “try” — because anyone who marches through Zurich with such inhumane content can be sure of one thing: where the fundamentalists are, resistance is not far away.

As part of this resistance, activists sneaked into the fundamentalist demonstration to storm the stage with a banner and make a statement against their right-wing agitation. This action is one of many acts of resistance to show that the fundamentalists and their ideas are not welcome in Zurich or anywhere else.

Our resistance is stronger than their demonstration, their cops and their Christianity. Whether we want children or not is up to us!