Disruption and police aggression at Melbourne arms fair

Up to 100 protesters injured by police during Disrupt Land Forces picket on 11 September

~ Gabriel Fonten ~

The Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre was surrounded by confrontational anti-militarist protests between 8–13 September; 42 people were arrested in connection with the protests, and human rights groups have condemned the excessive use of force. Between 50 and 100 were injured by police during the picket on 11 September.

The exhibition took place with the support of the Australian federal government and the Victorian state government. It showcases the world’s major arms companies, including Elbit and Leonardo, which have lately been targets of direct action in the UK as the genocide in Gaza continues. According to Victoria Police, it was its largest deployment of officers since the S11 protests in 2000.

Starting from 8 September, events were organised separately by different groups under the coalition of “Disrupt Land Forces”. On 11 September, between 1,000 and 3,000 protesters gathered from 6am for the first major demonstration, led by activist groups including Students for Palestine and Disrupt Wars.

Protestors blockaded entrances to the venue and disrupted attendees attempting to enter the weapons exhibition. Students for Palestine described the event as “a beautiful, defiant day of protest and disruption”. The protests, which began without violence, were immediately set upon by aggressive and indiscriminate riot policing, with weapons such as OC spray and horses. When protesters responded by hurling objects at the police, they were faced with rubber bullets and beatings, including for those already on the ground or running from the police.

Over 1,600 police were deployed to protect the weapons exhibition. Victoria Police have been accused of a police riot by legal observers, with excessive force and weaponry including rubber bullets and flash grenades being used against unarmed protesters. At least 100 people were injured by police violence, including at least one journalist and a photographer who required surgery after being hit in the ear by a rubber bullet. In anticipation of the event, police were granted extended powers under the Terrorism Act. Police alleged afterward that they had rocks, eggs, rotten tomatoes and horse manure thrown at them.