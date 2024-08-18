A perfidious bastard’s guide to making misery

This document is designed as a guide only. Please feel free to be as much of a perfidious bastard as you want. What are they going to do about it?

Case Sample: Disabled People

The activities outlined in this document should form the core activities of any prolonged assault. But get creative with them.

It’s advisable to implement the activities outlined here in concert with each other. Hit the fuckers at all times from all sides.

Ensure you are aligned to a policy platform, departmental resources and human capacity before embarking on this mission. It saves time in the long run and makes sure you can concentrate on getting as many of the fuckers as you can.

Buy in is a critical factor to get right from the outset.

Ensure you bring to bear all the political, economic and cultural power at your disposal.

Develop a narrative that fulfils a political objective, for example, if you need to normalise huge spending cuts. Point to these fuckers for being lazy bastards and costing the country too much. People hate to see money being spent on what they perceive to be lazy bastards.

Make sure the main political parties are on board. This is easily done. The harder you kick the poorest people, the more votes that are in it. Nobody likes to think of themselves as at the bottom of the pile socially, so they’ll always vote for you, thinking it’s never going to happen to them. Mugs.

Get the media involved; they love an easily identifiable villain. Feed them with shite and make sure it’s ubiquitous and sustained. Develop a Nudge Unit within government corridors whose job it is to fashion a new frame in which we talk about disabled people. Terms like “workshy” are proven winners. Gets the natives all riled up. Once they’re onside, you can start to roll out your plan. Ensure you keep feeding the media plenty of sound bites and “exclusives”. It makes them feel important.

It’s really useful if you can get a few collaborators on your side. Get a few of the “big hitters” — organisations generally perceived as allies to the disabled community, but in truth, are paternal and there to keep them dependent on services rather than empower them. Use our old faithfuls. Dangle a few million pounds in front of them, get them involved in a few meetings, and, of course, throw in the odd MBE here or there for the leadership. They love an MBE.

Disability Rights

Let’s start how we mean to go on.

Write meaningless shite that can’t be enforced, and if it was, it wouldn’t actually make any difference. Conflate it with other guff about “equality”.

Ignore international legal obligations to the point where you are the first government in the world to be found committing “grave and systematic violations of disabled people’s human rights.” Then just point out it was “foreigners” complaining about how we run things, and that’ll be that. We hate foreigners unless we’re robbing or killing them. But that’s a different guide. Stay focused.

If you really want to wind up the crips, write blatantly shite laws, for example here’s some abortion rights, except for the future ”severely handicapped.” If you find yourself potentially landed with them then kill as many as you can, beyond the rules for everyone else. Right up to the delivery suite, in fact. For added value, pit them right up against a woman’s right to choose; that’ll fuck em and distract people from what’s actually underlying this law.

Now, they might want to challenge their rights (or lack of them) legally. Be prepared for this. Take away legal aid.

They might look to bodies which monitor human rights, like the Equality and Human Rights Commission, so capture it, then sack all the crips working there. That way you make sure anything it does happen to say is bland, beige and bollocks.

If, as a last resort, they end up organising a voice of their own and taking to the streets — we’re not having that, lads. Stuff the harshest anti-protest laws we’ve ever seen down their throats. Break their wheelchairs. Section them. Arrest their support workers. Take their benefits. Their cars. Threaten to take their kids if you need to. Whatever it takes to get them off the streets and front lines.

And build fully accessible jails for the bastards, in case they get too uppity and those measures alone don’t work.

Housing

You might think if we’re building them fully accessible jails, we’d be building fully accessible housing as well. And you’d be wrong.

One per cent. That’s what you give ’em if you want to wage war in full view. Make sure that in a country where about one in six people are disabled, 99% of the housing stock isn’t actually accessible. Develop future housing plans where you don’t even mention it. Privatise the housing market and give private landlords no responsibility (we aren’t turkeys voting for Christmas here lads).

Put access to aides and adaptations which might make a difference out of their reach. They hate that. Plus, they’ll be too busy dragging their arses around their inaccessible “homes“ (snigger) to do anything about it.

Education

Segregate Segregate Segregate.

Keep these kids far away from your kids. Pretend like there’s no segregation going on, but then scratch below the surface and you find that in 2024, more disabled kids than ever are being “educated” in segregated settings.

Then, pretend you have systems in place to support disabled kids while in education. But in practice, more than 95% of kids who are entitled to this support get the square root of fuck all.

Call this inclusive, with a straight face.

Health

Ha.

Benefits

Ahhh, the jewel in the crown.

Build a system so punitive, so humiliating, and so dehumanising that just the letters dropping through the letterbox drive people to suicide.

Make loads of hoops for them to jump through. Set them hoops on fire. Make sticks to beat them through those hoops. Set them sticks on fire. Blame them for burning themselves. Then gaslight them into believing there never were any fires. Convince them (and everyone else) that they’re the ones telling lies.

If somehow any cunt survives all that, give them a pittance at the end. Make it feel like you’re doing them a favour. Then fine and sanction them for any shite you can. Like being dead.

For full effect, give everyone a stick and let them beat the crips on benefits with it, until they’re crips themselves. Then take that stick off them, take their benefits off them for having a stick. Cunts.

Social Care

You’re going to love this one. Social care is the number one cost for every single local council across Britain. Now, even though half the people receiving it are disabled, don’t even mention them. Completely write them out of their own story. Why would you acknowledge they exist here when we try so hard not to everywhere else?

Turn it into a postcode lottery. Heads we win, tails they lose.

Make it so that fewer than four in 10 get any support at all. And so that fewer than four in 10 get the actual support they need.

Cut council funding so that after ten years they get £3 for every £10 they were getting at the beginning.

You don’t get a “shit or sandwich” care service by funding something reasonable that supports people to live actual lives. Tell the public that two visits a day for a shit or a sandwich (never both) is the best we can do.

Don’t worry about a 4% rise in demand year on year over the same period. Remember the “workshy, lazy bastards” mantra and let the media do the heavy lifting on that.

And here’s the kicker — we farm out the real profit-makers to “homes” run by corporations.

Pile them high, stack them deep. Warehouse them when you can and make sure our friends in the private healthcare industry cash in. Otherwise, what’s the point in even having disableds?

We could go on. Forever.

Build a transport system where only half the stations are accessible. Where about half the trains are. But bury that information so deep you have to have a degree in websiteology to find it. (And let’s be honest, after 15 years of our segregated education system, these fuckers better not be even able to read).

Toxify the world of work: Inaccessible workplaces, lower wages, and cut support funding like Access to Work to the bone. (Make sure you keep calling them workshy all the while; otherwise, people might think there are actual routes to employment when we starve them out of benefits.)

And if they make their way through all that, make sure over half of employers don’t want them anyways.

But look, you get the message by now. Stick it to them, nobody gives a shite. There’s a good chance they might just fucking disappear.

And if they don’t, welllll — the next prime minister in waiting absolutely loves a bit of eugenics. Assisted Suicide, they call it. He’s fucking mad for it. And it’s coming. So, one way or another, we’ll get them.

~ Andy Greene, DPAC

This article first appeared in the Summer 2024 issue of Freedom Journal.

Pic: DPAC protest in Norfolk, by Roger Blackwell