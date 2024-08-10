Elbit arrestees being held under Terrorism Act

The six were arrested on Tuesday when Palestine Action invaded the Filton site of the Israeli arms company

— Palestine Action says six of its activists are currently being held under the Terrorism Act, allowing the police to detain them for an extended period of time without charge.

The six were arrested on Tuesday at Elbit Systems’ highly secured research and manufacturing hub in Filton, Bristol. Activists used a prison van to smash through the outer perimeter, and invaded the site causing damage to equipment.

The facility in Filton is described as a research, development, and manufacturing hub for electronic warfare, land vehicle, simulation, and vision technologies. According to Palestine Action, Filton’s is a key premises for the Israeli arms company’s UK business, and Freedom of Information disclosures show it has existent export licenses for the sale of weaponry to Israel.

In a press release, Palestine Action said that police “have launched a smear campaign” against the arrestees, “alleging violence against police and security guards. The activists are unable to respond to these claims, and unable to describe for public record the force used against them by police and private security”.

The six are now detained in Newbury police station and Hammersmith police station, where a demonstration is being called for tomorrow (11 August) at 4pm.

~ Scott Harris