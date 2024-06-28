Live election results watch-along: July 4th from 9:45pm

Join us on election night for anarchist analysis and reactions as the results come in.

Anarchist pundits discussing elections? If it’s not paradoxical you may be doing it wrong! Following on from our panel discussion of the campaign a couple of weeks ago, Freedom will be broadcasting a full night of election analysis on July 4th from 9:45pm. It will be available via our YouTube channel.

We will chart the winners and losers and assess the new political landscape with a panel of anarchist voices. Stick on a news channel, mute their mainstream noise, and have us on a second screen for up-to-the-minute anarchist news and views.