Palestine Action occupy Elbit supplier and target Leeds banks

GRiD processors were discovered during this month’s raid on Instro Precision

Palestine Action says its activists this morning occupied of GRiD Defence Systems, a computer and processor supplier to Elbit, Israel’s largest arms company. Activists barricaded themselves in the High Wycombe premises, destroyed hardware and unfurled banners. Four were arrested.

GRiD manufactures a range of military computers, processors, and similar electronic equipment, either for direct battlefield use or to be integrated into other systems. During this month’s invasion of Elbit Systems’ electro-optics factory in Kent, dozens of boxes of GRiD processors were trashed after being found inside. Police later put it to activists that they had caused £1million worth of damage.

While GRiD brags that its products can bypass arms export regulations, by nature of using non-military-specific components. In addition to Elbit and Instro, its other clients include Lockheed Martin, lead manufacturers of the F-35 fighter jets terrorising Gaza; Leonardo, producers of Israel’s Apache military helicopters; and Israel-supplying missile manufacturer MBDA.

Photo: IMD milo

Activists overnight also targeted two banks in Leeds city centre over their holdings Elbit Systems. Using repurposed fire extinguishers, Barclays Leeds branch and the Pinnacle building, the base of JP Morgan’s offices, were covered in red paint – a symbol of both banks complicity in the Gaza genocide. Earlier this month, Palestine Action and climate group Shut the System jointly claimed responsibility for overnight attacks on 20 branches of Barclays Bank in England and Scotland, where they “shattered glass, sprayed paint and stencilled”.