Freedom pre-election panel: Live on YouTube, 13th June, 7pm

Join us for a discussion of the snap spectacle, and the threats contained in both main party manifestos.

Anarchist pundits discussing elections? If it’s not paradoxical you may be doing it wrong! For the first time ever Freedom will be experimenting with live content ahead of and on UK election night. The first panel will be will tomorrow (Thursday 13th June) at 7pm UK time. It will be available via our YouTube and Facebook pages. We will take a chance to look beyond the Tories’ shambolic campaign, and examine what the manifestos of the two main parties are threatening.

Then on election night (Thursday July 4th) there will be a live watch-along broadcast as we react to the results coming in and assess what it means from an anarchist perspective. For both panels there can be nothing better than audience participation, so we hope you will join us!