Palestine Action targets Elbit’s collaborators

Palestine Action continue to disrupt business as usual for those who aid and abet genocide. Putting pressure on collaborators improves the efficacy with co-ordinated direct actions:

Palestine Action targeted the registered address and chartered accountants of Eagle Strategic Consulting Limited in Dorset, a consultancy firm for weapons manufacturers which is wholly owned by Richard (Dick) Applegate. The activists shattered windows and spray painted “Dick Applegate is a child killer”. Dick Applegate is the current ‘Head of Strategy and New Business’ and former chairman for Elbit Systems UK.

A Palestine Action spokesperson said:

“Dick Applegate swims in profits he makes from Palestinian bloodshed. We remain committed to targeting all firms and associations which enable Israel’s weapons trade to continue fuelling the Gaza genocide. There is no space for war criminals on our streets, and we will take direct action to ensure those responsible for mass murder are held accountable.”

Elbit Systems UK is a part of Israel’s largest weapons firm, which markets its weapons as “battle-tested” after they are developed on bombardments of the Palestinian people. The Israeli weapons maker produces 85% of Israel’s military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as munitions, electronic warfare, missiles and more. Elbit’s CEO has publicly stated the company’s deep involvement in providing weaponry for the Israeli military during the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Applegate was reportedly involved in a campaign to secure a £500 million contract for Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems. The Sunday Times reported:

He confided that he used Westminster Connection, a discreet lobbying firm with Israeli links, as a “firebreak” to ensure “that my fingerprints weren’t over any of it”. It could gain access to anyone “from the Prime Minister down”. He said the firm, based in Victoria and co-owned by Scott Hamilton, a former Conservative staffer, had used its links with Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) to persuade MPs in the Commons to assist him in his campaign.

He left the British armed forces in 2010 as a Lieutenant General. While in the army, he was deployed to Bosnia and Kosovo. In 2007, he was Chief of Material and a main board member of the ‘Defence Equipment and Support’ organisation, with a specific role of organising the weapons supply chains for the invasion and occupation of Iraq and Afghanistan.