Palestine Action shut down Kent Elbit factory 

Palestine Action returns to Elbit’s Kent factory to take direct action against the genocide machine:

This morning, eight activists from Palestine Action blockaded all three access points into Elbit’s Instro Precision weapons factory in Discovery Park, Kent. By attaching themselves to each other via lock ons, they’ve successfully shut down the Israeli weapons maker.

A Palestine Action spokesperson has said:

“Our commitment to the struggle for Palestinian liberation remains stronger than ever, which means it is our obligation to shut down the means of weapons production for the Israeli military. We refuse to continue appealing to the political establishment to end our collective complicity in genocide. Instead, we will take direct action to shut down Israel’s weapons trade”.

Instro Precision, based in Discovery Park, Kent, is owned by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons firm. Elbit Systems provides the Israeli military with a range of weaponry, including 85% of its military drone fleet and land-based equipment, as well as electronic warfare, bullets, munitions, and gun components.

In the past 171 days, the Israeli military has massacred at least 32,226 Palestinians (including 13,000 children) and injured over 74,518 Palestinians. To arm the live-streamed genocide, Elbit’s CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the company has “ramped up production” for the Israeli military who use Elbit’s services and weaponry “extensively”.

Instro Precision Ltd manufactures a range of military equipment for warfare, targeting and repression. These include weapons sights for infantry and heavy artillery, such as the XACT th64 sights – which have been sold in quantities of thousands to the Israeli military to be used against the Palestinian people. The Israeli weapons factory regularly exports weapons to Israel under the categories ML5s (Weapons Sights) and ML11s (Electronic Equipment).