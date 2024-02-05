Palestine Action targets Elbit’s tech suppliers

Activists from Palestine Action targeted the Peterborough offices of CDW, tech suppliers for Israel’s biggest weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems. Windows were shattered, and the site was covered in red paint, symbolising the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.

CDW provide supply chain management, IT solutions, cyber security and eProcurement services, making Elbit’s murder business more efficient and easier to run. This action served to remind the company of its role in the genocide of the Palestinian people, urging them to cut all ties with Elbit.

Since October 7th, over 27,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 66,000 injured, and the majority of the people in Gaza are now displaced. Elbit Systems supply the majority of Israel’s military drone fleet, land based equipment, bullets, munitions and missiles. Their weaponry is often marketed as “battle-tested” after it’s deployed and experimented on the people of Gaza and before it’s sold on to other regimes across the world. The genocide of Gaza would not be possible without Elbit’s weaponry and those who facilitate and profit from their deadly business.

After similar actions, four other companies have ended their association with Elbit’s deadly trade in the past two months. These include Elbit’s weapons transporters Kuehne + Nagel, recruiters iO associates, property managers Fisher German and website designers Naked Creativity. Palestine Action will continue to target all those who allow Elbit to continue their business of genocide until they declare they’ve cut all ties.