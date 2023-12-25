Freedom’s Yuletide crossword

The home of Freedom Press, ASS and Dog Section is in need of a little TLC.

Recent Articles

Ciao, Alfredo 1937-2023 Because the quality of our lives is stronger than everything.

Enhancing diverse democracy: NE Syria’s new Social Contract Like Rousseau’s theoretical proposal, the real-world ‘social contract’ based on Öcalan’s ideas is, in many ways, an attempt to reckon with severe external and internal social pressures and halt society’s steady rush toward inequality, stratification, violence, and inhumane repression.

12 ‘Not Guilty’ verdicts for Elbit 8 In a landmark case, eight Palestine Action activists who used direct action to shut down the Israeli weapons trade have been acquitted of a total of 12 charges, which included criminal damage, burglary and encouraging criminal damage.

Health workers close Palantir office over war profits & NHS links Yesterday, hundreds of health workers blockaded the central London headquarters of US tech giant and spy firm Palantir.