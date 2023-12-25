ACROSS
3. Anti-platformism Russian mole? (6)
4. Ursula’s world (8)
6. No love for Hamburg hipsters (6)
7. From the river (9)
9. The ‘others’ for Sartre (4)
10. Lucy doesn’t like priests (7)
14. Wilde’s realisation of utopia (8)
15. Peter once lived near the public school (6)
16. Warmongers Inc. (5)
17. Albert couldn’t paint them to glister (6)
DOWN
1. A mint popular with Kurds (8)
2. A people’s poet (8)
5. Koestler’s old Bolshevik (8)
8. Practice what we preach (10)
11. Chronicled the Makhnovshchina (8)
12. Socialism without freedom (7)
13. Captain in charge of rioting (5)
Freedom’s Yuletide crossword
ACROSS