It’s finally here: SLAP! Issue 12 and 13 (or 1312)!

SLAP! (Squatters of London Action Paper) is a DIY newspaper for squatters in London. It is available in print and online. The paper combines news, pictures, analysis, and humour and aims to strengthen connections between squatters in London to encourage direct action and other forms of organisation.
Recent Articles
Abahlali baseMjondolo in solidarity with Palestine
Black people were not seen as human beings in this country under apartheid, and we, as impoverished black people, continue to have our humanity denied.
Palestine Action hit Leonardo in Southampton
Palestine Action occupied the rooftop, shutting down production at the site.
Notes from the US: “MAGA Is Ascendant”
Reason is missing.
Autonomous Cafe and Bookshop at risk of eviction
UPDATE: Bailiffs there now 10.15 am 16th.
The new structure of Zapatista autonomy
Following their statement dissolving their autonomous government, the Zapatistas have released another statement:
