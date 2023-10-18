Government & arms industry complicit in war crimes

Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) is accusing the UK government and arms industry of complicity in war crimes committed by the Israeli government. UK industry provides 15% of the components for the F35 stealth combat aircraft that Israel currently uses in the Gaza bombardment. CAAT estimates that since 2016, the contract for the components is worth £336m.

CAAT is demanding the government revoke all licences for arms exports and is backing the calls from Palestinian trade unions for workers to refuse to build or export weapons to Israel. At least 2,850 Palestinians have been killed by the recent Israeli bombardments, including 1,000 children. Thousands more have been injured, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced with fears of a mounting humanitarian disaster.

Between 2018 and 2022, the UK exported £146m in arms sales via Single Issue Export Licences. However, a large proportion of the military equipment exported is via Open General Export Licences. These open licences, which include the F35 components, lack transparency and allow for unlimited quantities and value of exports of the specified equipment without further monitoring.

“While there has rightly been worldwide condemnation of Hamas’ attack on civilians, there has not been the same condemnation of Israel’s targeting of civilians in Gaza. There should be no hierarchy when it comes to the killing of civilians. However, in continuing to arm Israel, this government shows that it does not value Palestinian lives.



“Through its arms sales, particularly through the supply of components for the F35s, the UK is complicit in war crimes in Gaza. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and is only set to get worse. The only people profiting from this escalation in conflict are arms dealers. BAE Systems, one of the companies producing the F35s, has seen its share prices reach a record high.



“It’s time to take a stand and show that the UK values all civilian lives by immediately revoking all arms exports to Israel.”

~ Emily Apple, CAAT’s Media Coordinator

Image: Guy Smallman