Amsterdam: Takland Squatters occupy adjacent building

Statement from Takland squatters in Amsterdam, from squat.net:

Today we expanded Takland. After squatting the property at Taksteeg 8 – renamed Woningdag – on King’s Day, today is the turn of the adjacent property Taksteeg 6, which has also been vacant for years. Come support Takland!

After we declared our independence from the state, they started hunting us down. The first time we saw them in court, we won. With this, we ensured that the act of committing crimes is again a tool for fighting. The second time we saw them in court, they punished us. There was no evidence; they provided falsified documents and had already lost once. The magistrate, Eduard Messer, vindicated the owner after all. The judge and officer are biased, feel contempt for those in society hardest hit by the housing crisis, and do not follow their own rules. Takland should have been evicted by Thursday. But Takland is stronger than the state. Takland is fighting back.

We squatted this new property. There are many empty buildings in this city and the need for squatting remains. We will not stop until every empty building is filled with squatters. We will never resign ourselves to injustice, even if it calls itself the judiciary. What leads to hopelessness in the Netherlands leads to determination in Takland. In the Netherlands, they think only of property rights, in Takland, housing rights prevail. Takland knows no king, no law, no eviction.

Takland is 4 ever

Takland stays

Takland Vrijstraat

Taksteeg 6 & 8, Amsterdam

Nederland

taklandvrijstaat [at] proton [dot] me

https://squ.at/r/9e0a