Grand National disrupted: Animal Rising occupy track

Yesterday over 100 people occupied the Grand National track at Aintree, delaying the start of the race. However, when it began Hill Sixteen, the third horse to die over these three-day event was killed, following the killing of Dark Raven early in afternoon.

Animal Rising climbed perimeter fences and occupied the track, alongside others who had been posing as spectators, bringing the race day to a halt just before the 175th Grand National race was due to run. At least 2 individuals affixed themselves to a jump on the course using glue and lock-on devices. 118 people were arrested.

The group has said that this action marks the beginning of the “Summer of Animal Rising” and a series of animal rescues and disruptions.

Sarah McCaffrey, a shopworker and student, one of those disrupting the track said:

“Whether it’s for food or for fun, our use of animals and nature is symbolic of a relationship beyond broken.

“That’s why I’ve decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives.”

According to a University of York study, over half of those under 40 would not consider attending horse races due to welfare issues. The same study stated that attendance declined by over 500,000 from 2015 to 2019.

In 2021, half of all horses slaughtered in the UK held racing passports, with a horse dying every 2-3 days in UK races.

Animal Rising is a social movement to create a new relationship with all beings and give us a chance for a safe ecological future. The group was formally known as ‘Animal Rebellion,’ it relaunched on Monday under a new name and direction.