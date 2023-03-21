Serbia-Hungary border squat evictions are largest this year

Repost from Are You Syrious?

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, was at the Serbia-Hungary border on Thursday 16th March, meeting with Serbian authorities and border control. She thanked and congratulated the Serbian authorities for their work.

Just one day prior, No Name Kitchen reported on the eviction of squats in Northern Serbia — the largest scale evictions since the start of 2023. People who have already been forced to flee violence and persecution are left isolated, with no support, in very cold temperatures. These evictions take place under the guise of security and tackling smuggling and trafficking.

Evictions again in North Serbia. Yesterday 15/03 was the first time that so many squats got evicted simultaneously since the beginning of2023. People got evicted from many different areas along the North border between Serbia and Hungary. Even isolated places.



Image: No Name Kitchen