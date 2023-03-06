International Women’s Day intersectional event

March 11th is a party for everyone, highlighting female minority gender talent.

Some of us feel that the feminist movement can forget working class women, people of minority genders, and racialized communities. We also feel that they can be hostile towards these different communities and don’t represent them. So around March there will be a lot of events for international women’s day – that won’t represent these communities. We want to do something different and something that brings unity.

It’s £5 suggested donation; money has gone to putting the event on all who are broke themselves and would like to be able to pay the artists.

Intersectional feminism is a beautiful movement and should be celebrated.