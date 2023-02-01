Toby Shone from Parc Prison – Declaration of solidarity with Alfredo Cospito

In light of Alfredo Cospito having been moved to another prison for medical care, Freedom reproduces Toby Shone‘s declaration of solidarity:

“By observing the force of the rainfall, one can know the size of the dragon, and by observing the flourishing of the blossoms, one can know the depths of the pond.”

– Traditional saying

News has reached me of the isolation torture inflicted on Alfredo Cospito who has been hit with the 41bis regime of the Italian State and placed into the hell of the White Cells.

My heart aches to hear of the conditions he is suffering and I am in solidarity with his indefinite hunger strike.

After listening to the advice of my comrades due to my health status, I will refuse to eat every Wednesday and Sunday as my participation in the campaign. If I choose to extend my strike I will do so. Also since the G4S corporation is attempting to force me to provide slave labour for the workshops of despicable capitalists who contract such exploitative services at the expense of their workers, I refuse to comply. I dedicate these efforts, however small, to our dear Alfredo.

An embrace to everyone, inside and outside…

With the deer, the boar, the owl, and the jaguar…

A BLACK DECEMBER APPROACHES

Toby Shone

G4S Parc, UK

9 November 2022

p.s. A little greeting to the comrades who lit up Parc with their fireworks on 20/10. Likewise to all those who attended the demo in Bristol for my case on 30/10.