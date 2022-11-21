Emergency demo at Parliament Square 5pm TODAY (21 Nov) to defend the revolution in #Rojava & #Kurdistan in response to a new escalation of attacks by the Turkish State.
Recent Articles
“I take a sick leave” How mobilization affected workers
Antifond — is a common project of Antijob, Feminist Anti-War Resistance and Antiwar Sick Leave (Antivoenny Bolnichny), organized after beginning of the invasion.
It’s all out for a new wave of strikes
Tube engineering worker and RMT rep Andy Littlechild writes on the background and forming of the latest strike wave, building the wave to a tsunami, and our broader need for community defence.
Heat the Rich? Part four: OVO
Freedom is republishing a series of six articles by Corporate Watch about the energy cartels.
Syndicalism – a working-class conception of socialism
Taking a look into the archives of Freedom in November 1912 as a wave of militant, non-hierarchical trade unionism reached its high water mark.
Review: Practical Anarchism: A Guide for Everyday Life
Author: Scott BransonPractical Anarchism: A Guide for Everyday LifePluto PressISBN: 9780745344928 OMG it’s an anarchist self-help book!
