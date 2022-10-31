Increased numbers march for the United Friends and Family Campaign

This Saturday 28th, thousands of people met in Trafalgar Square at noon to march to Downing St for the United Friends and Family Campaign (UFFC) against deaths in police, prison, and psychiatric custody.

At Downing St, friends and family gave moving speeches about their loved ones who had died at the hand of the state.

The demo is introduced by Brenda Weinberg, whose brother Brian Douglas was killed by police in 1995:

‘This isn’t about pity, this is about lives that exist no more, lives that have been taken, and questions that haven’t been answered. The police pay us lip service, the home office pay us lip service, and then three months, two months time, they’ll be another one and another one and another one and still no answers.’

Jefferson Bosela, spoke to the crowd about his cousin, Chris Kaba:

‘Chris’s name will be a name that is associated with perseverance, Chris’s name will be a name that is associated with love and Chris’s name will be a name that is associated with justice. We want a charging decision, we want the officer who killed Chris to be prosecuted for murder … Chris, rest in peace, brother, we miss you, we love you and we will fight for you. Justice for Chris Kaba.’

Si Tex

Images: Guy Smallman