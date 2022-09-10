Unrest grows after the shooting of Chris Kaba by the police

The killing of Chris Kaba by the police on the 5th September in Streatham Hill has incited demonstrations outside Brixton police station.

The family are calling for a murder investigation. They issued a statement via Inquest:

“The family of Chris Kaba seek a homicide investigation into his death from the outset. We have today told the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) of that demand and that we do not want any delay as has happened in other fatal shootings – otherwise we and the wider public can have no confidence that the police will be held to account. We also want the IOPC to tell us whether or not a weapon was found in any search of the vehicle that Chris was driving. We have not received this information even though the shooting happened almost two days’ ago. Finally, we are desperately appealing for any witnesses, whether before, during or after the pursuit and the shooting, to come forward to the IOPC and / or to our solicitors at Hickman and Rose. We are devastated; we need answers and we need accountability. We are worried that if Chris had not been Black, he would have been arrested on Monday evening and not had his life cut short.”

There is a general call-out to attend meet at Parliament Square on 10th September at 12 noon and march to Scotland Yard.

Si Tex

Photographs: Guy Smallman