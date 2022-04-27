Ukraine video dispatch: Anarchists Against Putin – International Anarchist Mobilization
World,
Freedom is pleased to present the next Ukraine video dispatch produced for us by film-maker and journalist Alexis Daloumis. Alexis spent last few weeks in Kiyv, and previously you may have heard of him due to his other production, Belkî Sibê: A Journey Through The Syrian War and Rojava Revolution. If you haven’t watched last week’s dispatch, it is here. (zb)
The main piece of my reportage in Poland and Ukraine is about the practical mobilisation of Anarchists, their support for and their participation in the resistance against the Putin Regime’s invasion.
This video takes place in Poland and it’s the first part of that main piece. It explores the response of the anarchist milieu to the war in Ukraine, across the country and internationally. How there was a unanimous opposition to Russian imperialism and how this state of emergency united the movement, despite previous division and conflict, towards a common goal.
The second part, coming soon, will take place in Ukraine.
Many could be forgiven for thinking it was a belated April Fools prank when, at the beginning of the month, Freedom Press released a statement reading that close to their premises in Whitechapel and out with their knowledge, the colossal Hilton hotel group had opened an upmarket cocktail bar bearing the name ‘Freedom Café’.
Last year saw the first tentative efforts to restart physical anarchist bookfairs amid the Covid crisis, with some success in places like Bradford, London, Manchester and even Stonehenge, and this year it looks like the revival is in full swing.
Many could be forgiven for thinking it was a belated April Fools prank when, at the beginning of the month, Freedom Press released a statement reading that close to their premises in Whitechapel and out with their knowledge, the colossal Hilton hotel group had opened an upmarket cocktail bar bearing the name ‘Freedom Café’.
Last year saw the first tentative efforts to restart physical anarchist bookfairs amid the Covid crisis, with some success in places like Bradford, London, Manchester and even Stonehenge, and this year it looks like the revival is in full swing.
Other Stuff
the freeDoM ANArChIst NeWsPAPer ArChIVes
Having gone mostly online in 2014, Freedom continues to publish an irregular paper today. Those and many other issues stretching back to our founding in 1886 are online above, at libcom.org, and via the Sparrow’s Nest.
freeDoM As A PuBLIshING house
The book publishing arm of Freedom Press has a history stretching back to the 19th century and continues to publish today. Check out our catalogue to order stock or you can order from Central Books.
Get our NeWsLetter
Keep up with the news, features and interviews Freedom produces over the year with our irregular newsletters.