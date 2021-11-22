Glasgow: Baile Hoose occupation under threat of rapid eviction

In the latest threat to Baile Hoose, Glasgow City Council are taking the occupation to court this Wednesday, 24 November 2021, seeking possession of the building and immediate eviction. Ordinarily eviction would require a 21 day notice period, but the Council are seeking permission to remove this obligation. This curtailed process would leave the Hoose vulnerable to eviction immediately if the Council are successful, and the rapid legal moves make it difficult for the Hoose to find adequate legal support.

Baile Hoose, formerly overnight accommodation for asylum seekers, was occupied during COP26 to house activists who had been excluded from the climate conference. It housed hundreds during that time and helped their voices to be heard. Since then the Hoose has grown as a community project, offering practical solutions to the housing crisis. The building, which was unused, has been given basic renovation and is still occupied, providing much needed shelter and a vital community network.

Betty, spokesperson for the Baile Hoose occupation, said:

“We continue to occupy Baile Hoose in protest against the lack of accessible and emergency accommodation in Glasgow. We recognise that Glasgow City Council are in a position where they are chronically and unacceptably underfunded. Time and time again public services are shut down and public assets sold off in an attempt to balance the books.”

“However, this only deepens the problem. We cannot continue reliving this story whilst poverty continues to grow. This community asset has been empty for over 3 years. If not brought back into use, it risks being sold to private developers who continue to profit off the systematic destruction of community spaces in Glasgow. Instead these buildings need to be brought back up to standard so they can be run by the community, for the community. We urgently ask the community and politicians to speak out in support of allowing unused public buildings to the public.”

“The police have harassed and raided us, but we have remained resilient, and our presence in this building has been an asset to the community. It is unacceptable that the council are attempting to disregard their obligation to give notice to its occupants. We demand Glasgow City Council drop this attempt to sidestep their duty of care and stop obstructing community use of public buildings.”

The Baile Hoose collective launched a crowdfunder to help with the urgent legal costs they will have due to the eviction threat. The link to the crowdfulder is here.

Contact for Baile Hoose:

07743977073

baile.hoose(at)protonmail.com

Twitter

Facebook