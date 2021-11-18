IWGB Solidarity Squad welcomes allies to the fight for precarious and frontline workers

Yesterday, the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) launched its Solidarity Squad: a network of allies and supporters of its mission to end exploitation and advocate for precarious and migrant workers as trade union leaders.

Maritza Castillo Calle, vice-president (IWGB) said: “The pandemic amplified many existing inequalities and patterns of discrimination so our work, particularly to empower migrant women, has never been more important. If you believe every worker deserves justice then please join the Solidarity Squad.”

Solidarity Squad members will become part of this movement by actively supporting worker-led campaigns and making a regular monthly donation of as little as £3. All funds raised will go towards advocacy and support for the workers who need it most, providing grassroots leaders with the tools and support to win equality and justice at work.

The IWGB was founded in 2012 by Latin American cleaners in London. Today, the union represents thousands of predominantly Black and Minoritised workers nationwide including couriers, cycling instructors, charity workers, yoga teachers, cleaners, security officers, video game workers, nannies, university workers, foster carers and private hire drivers.

Henry Chango-Lopez, general secretary (IWGB) said: “We have big ambitions for this movement but we can’t do it alone. With millions of people in the UK now going to work in jobs where even the most basic workers’ rights like sick pay and a guaranteed minimum wage no longer exist, there’s never been a better time to back the IWGB.”

The IWGB fights to secure fair pay and workers’ rights through strikes, legal action and public pressure and is known for bold direct action and strategic litigation against corporate giants like Deliveroo and Uber. The union has won a number of high profile victories against outsourcing at London universities and bogus self-employment, securing the first recognition agreement in the gig economy to uphold the right to collective bargaining on pay.

The IWGB Legal Department handles hundreds of cases every year, from workplace bullying and discrimination to illegal deducation of wages. At the height of the pandemic, the IWGB defeated the UK Government in the High Court to secure health and safety rights for thousands of gig economy workers. This year, the IWGB has teamed up with Black Lives Matter UK to challenge Uber’s use of racist facial recogntion technology.