Rage Against HS2 project and music album launches

We aim to support people with feelings of rage, anger, and grief, to be able to speak out about these emotions whilst raising awareness and using music and art as a therapeutic outlet.

We have had valuable support in the campaign to stop HS2 for wellbeing for activists through meditation, co-counselling, consent workshops, crystal healing and similar, however we identified a gap where people are experiencing anger and grief that can manifest in many ways, and this is certainly not limited to the protest camps. Thousands of people, families and animals of all walks of life are victims. People, animals, and the planet are suffering because of the effects of HS2 and we hope to bring an injection of positivity and fun, celebrating also the successes.

Whilst this campaign is primarily for outreach, we felt that any fundraising we make on the way be shared out to give back in a positive way, to help with burnout, wellbeing, and giving back to communities.

Hayley from Rage Against HS2 said:

“Burnout is real. Music is therapy. With such a destructive and heartbreaking project we want to bring out the light in the campaign. Music art poetry and theatre has been very therapeutic for many campaigners and activists in the fight to put an end to HS2 and everything it represents”

The album is a diverse range of genres to reflect the diversity of our campaign and we hope to release further albums for as many people to have a voice who wish to express their rage against HS2 through music and poetry.

Rage Against HS2

The Rage Against HS2 project aims to put an end to HS2, the deforestation and destruction of the environment and wants to support activists and campaigners against HS2 with wellbeing resources for feelings of rage, anger and grief at the impact on them, the public, nature and the planet as well as aiming to give back to communities affected by the HS2 project in the form of supporting community gardens and rewilding projects and animal hospitals.

By doing this our overall objective is to end the HS2 infrastructure project through outreach with music and workshops.

The campaign is both for outreach and fundraising. Fundraising will be broken down into parts:

Activist burnout and wellbeing

This is not limited to the protest camps but we aim to support anyone suffering rage, anger, grief and burnout on the protest campaigns. Many people are dedicating their whole lives to the protest and don’t necessarily live full time on the protest sites. We refer to those people as transient persons and the workshops will be open to all. We aim to source and fund over heads for workshops at camps and protest events and festivals, resources for camps for example books on related topics, and shared burner phones for activists to stay in touch with loved ones and access certified helplines or therapists/ring their GP and so on. The ways in which this section of the fundraiser are not limited and will change with the needs of people but within the remit of dealing with rage, grief and burnout.