Belarusian ABC calls for solidarity actions with the uprising against the Lukashenko regime

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on 9th August, protests and clashes with the security forces continue in the country. So far, the demonstrations have seen more than 6,000 people detained, hundreds injured and at least two killed. Those released reported brutal beatings and torture during their detention. Worried sick relatives of those still held by the state are gathering in front of detention facilities demanding to know what happened with their loved ones.

Сотни жителей Минска собираются у изолятора на улице Окрестина, чтобы найти родных, задержанных во время протестов. Видео от очевидцев https://t.co/6d0tNK4kRc pic.twitter.com/7kR5ihwkso — Медиазона. Беларусь (@mediazona_by) August 12, 2020

Yesterday, on an admittedly calmer day, it was mostly women who took to the streets, lining up in human chains and attempting a peaceful protest. Belarusian security forces reacted to this with their usual brutality. The state forces also appear to start targetting medical workers.

Below, Freedom reproduces a call for international solidarity actions with the uprising against the Lukashenko regime released by Anarchist Black Cross Belarus.

For the first time in the history of Belarus, people across the country rebelled against the dictatorship. Many thousands of demonstrations are held not only in the capital, but also in small towns. People take to the streets and not only peacefully protest against the authorities, but also fight against the state apparatus – they help friends and comrades and clash with punishers.

August 10, barricades appeared in the streets of Minsk for the first time, while protesters began using molotov cocktails. Some enterprises and firms went on strike.

In recent days, standing shoulder to shoulder, we have felt what the energy of the people means. We have realized that together we can overthrow a tyrant!

The blockage of the Internet could not stop the news flow. People all over the world have learned that the Belarusian dictatorship is ready to drown the population in blood just to stay in power. In three days, police and internal troops detained more than 5000 people, hundreds suffered from cop violence. At least one person has been killed.

Now more than ever, international solidarity is important in the fight against Lukashenko. Therefore, we call you all to join the international day of actions in solidarity with belarusian people! In what format can you express your solidarity? You can hold rallies and demonstrations at Belarusian embassies and other institutions of Belarusian power in your country. Take collective photos. Take part in direct actions. Any, even the smallest solidarity can support the fire of rebellion that will tear down the dictatorship in our country!

Send your reports to [email protected] or post on social networks with the #Belarus hashtag.