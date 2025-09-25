Anarchist News Review: Health, conspiracy, and Big Pharma

Trump’s anti-science agenda hits a new low, whilst a new ‘left alternative’ in the UK turns its fire on itself

Simon, Mike and Rob get together to discuss the fallout from Trump’s false claim that paracetamol can cause autism, analysing the eugenicist background of some of his backers. They also talk about the techbros amongst them— and the major US-UK AI ‘deal’ that bodes ill for the environment and water supply.

Whilst musing on the issues and personality already dividing the not-yet-named ‘Your Party’, the gang also reflect on more positive news in terms of the mobilisations and uprisings in France, Ecuador and Italy, before turning to brief updates from the thriving Bookfair scene.