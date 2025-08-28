Anarchist News Review: Racists are cross and politicians are licking jackboot

Andy, Sam and Simon take a slightly longer look at the far-right protests which have dominated silly season’s news agenda, along with the reactions of the political class.

Flags being put up around the country, roundabouts and shop walls daubed with paint, and not only are many councils treating this differently from say, Palestine solidarity slogans we have senior councillors and MPs welcoming.

Meanwhile Reform have launched a send-em-back manifesto, of sorts, getting blanket coverage, and Labour are completely unable to push back.

Why is Labour being so rubbish? Well obviously the usual reasons, but there’s a specific corner it’s painted itself into this time, and it’ll struggle to get out.