The 2025 Anarchist Bookfairs List

Calendars are rapidly filling up, but there should always be time to hang out with comrades, peruse the latest political literature and scheme over a coffee …

With the ever-early Derry Radical Bookfair having successfully concluded its ninth outing on February 1st, Cardiff doing well in March and two more events happening this weekend it’s probably high time to get listing on all the other events set to happen this year. It’s shorter at the moment than the number of 2024 bookfairs, mainly because several regulars who usually table in the autumn/winter are yet to announce, but we’ll be keeping an eye on things to update the list as we go.

For the sake of easy calendar entries, here’s the list by date:

(April 26-27: Bristol)

(April 27: Cambridge)

(May 10: Middlesborough)

(June 7: Newcastle)

(August 9: Hull)

September 20: Dorset

September 20: London

September (date TBA): Belfast

October 18: Peterborough

October 26: Sheffield

November 1: Bristol

November 8: Manchester

November 22: Swansea

Note: All details are subject to change, last updated June 5th. Let us know via editor [at] freedompress.org.uk if so, or if you want an anarchist bookfair in Britain or Ireland adding to the list!

Belfast

Belfast Radical Bookfair

September, details TBA

Website | Facebook | [email protected]

More to follow, but the organisers say it’s happening this year and handily, that fills a gap so only July is currently bereft of some sort of bookish shindig between now and the festive season.

Bristol

Bristol Radical History Festival

April 26th-27th at the M-Shed & Cube Microplex

10am-4.30pm

Website | Facebook | brh [at] brh.org.uk

The festival is held over two days at two main venues: Saturday 26th April at Bristol’s social history museum on the city’s historic harbourside, M Shed; and, Sunday 27th April at volunteer-run arts centre and cinema Cube Microplex. The event includes history talks, walks, exhibitions, stalls, film screenings and a pre-festival trip to the Bristol Archives. Programme of events.

Bristol Radical Bookfair

November 1

11am at the Elmgrove Centre

Website | Facebook | bristolbookfair [at] riseup.net

Workshops, Trainings, Books, zines, Stickers, Campaigns, Food, Drink, Kids space, plots, plans and more than a little anarchy. More details TBA.

Cambridge

Cambridge Radical Bookfair

April 27th at East Barnwell Community Centre

12pm-4pm

Instagram | [email protected]

Stalls, talks, workshops and food. The ethos of this bookfair is “to mark the new and expanding phase in the growth of radical ideas and concepts, and their expression in literature, politics, music, art, and social life.”

Dorset

Dorset Radical Bookfair

September 20th at Vita Nova

Website | Facebook

The collective has been struggling a bit with venues and funding, but is now confirmed to be happening. More to follow …

Hull

3rd Hull Radical Bookfair

August 9th at Danish Church

11am-4.30pm

Facebook

Small but perfectly formed featuring a dozen or so stalls, with a special screening on the Spycops scandal.

London

Anarchist Bookfair in London

September 20th

10am-6pm Leake Street Tunnels, Waterloo

Website | Facebook | Bluesky | Mastodon | anarchistbookfairlondon [at] riseup.net

The Waterloo Graffiti Tunnel is a spacious venue and if anything a bit thematically on the nose – all systems go!

Manchester

Manchester and Salford Anarchist Bookfair

November 8th

10am-4pm at the People’s History Museum

Website | Facebook | Instagram | [email protected]

More on stalls and talks to follow …

Middlesborough

Teesside Radical Bookfair

May 10th

12pm-6pm at the Dorman’s Club, Middlesborough

Website | Facebook | teessideradicalbookfair [at] inventati.org

A festival of solidarity and radical ideas, featuring stalls, info, workshops, films and an afterparty.

Newcastle

Newcastle Ewan Brown Anarchist Bookfair

June 7th

10am-5pm at the Star and Shadow Cinema

Website | Facebook | Contact: newcastleanarchistbookfair [at] protonmail.com

Something of a fixture in the calendar by now, and well organised at a cracking venue with a full cinema for radical films, there will be around 20 stalls, and workshops on a theme of ‘Creative Flow’ – writing, speaking, using your mind and your hands to change the world around you – followed by the usual stonking afterparty. See website for full details.

Peterborough

Peterborough Radical Bookfair

October 18th

11am-4pm at the George Alcock Centre, Stanground, Peterborough

Facebook

The older of the two Cambridgeshire showings alongside newcomers Cambridge, Peterborough is in a very nice community hall on the edge of town, lending it a more local vibe than you sometimes get with town centre stuff. Stalls, talks and grub.

Swansea

Gŵyl y Gwrthsafiad Radical Community Festival

October 18th

11am-5pm at the Elysium Gallery, Swansea

Website | Instagram

The Festival was previously held in 2022 and 2023, and it is returning this year. The venue is less than 2 minutes walk from the train station. There will be vegan food (pay as you feel) on the day and a kids space. The festival will be followed by an afterparty.

Nothing Announced (yet) …