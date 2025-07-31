Anarchist News Review: Palestine Action court progress, the Online Safety Act and TAV protests in Italy

Simon and Andy work through the way political and legal forces are reacting to the rising tide of disgust at the sight of starving children.
~ We follow that with analysis of how Labour’s “child protection” act is both incompetent and deeply unpopular across the political spectrum, before moving on to discuss the impressive Italian protests against the TAV rail project. Worrying news about far-right protest is followed by more heartening fare about the success of Trans Pride, then we round off with a few comments about the Handala hijacking, anti-corruption protests in Ukraine, and accelerating food price inflation.