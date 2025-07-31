Anarchist News Review: Palestine Action court progress, the Online Safety Act and TAV protests in Italy

Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Police raid anti-fascist youth camp in Austria Solidarity groups and Slovenian government calling for investigation of the provocative operation at resistance memorial site ~ Joseph King ~ On Sunday 27 July, Austrian police raided an anti-fascist youth camp held at the Peršman Homestead in a remote area of the state of Carinthia.

Climate Liberation Aotearoa halts coal transport to defend Denniston Plateau “They are destroying the planet for profit—We’re here to stop them” ~ Alisa-Ece Tohumcu ~ Two climate defenders have suspended themselves in a coal bucket on the Stockton Mine ropeway, effectively blocking coal from leaving Bathurst Resources’ operation on the West Coast of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Italy: Mass actions against TAV high-speed railway Over 10,000 marched, protesters broke into three sites and destroyed construction materials and vehicles ~ Gabriel Fonten ~ Around ten thousand protesters marched in Susa Valley, Italy on Saturday 26 July against the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail line (TAV).

Fascist agitation meets resistance in the streets This summer, an emboldened far right is repackaging racist outrages as ‘local issues’—and the mainstream media is playing along ~ Blade Runner ~ Hundreds turned out to counter a fash protest in Epping Forest on Sunday 27 July, mobilised by Stand Up To Racism and local trade unions and joined by grassroots antifascists.