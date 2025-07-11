Suiza 6 jailed: “A repressive trend against unionism”

Fight continues for bakery workers convicted of ‘coercive’ union action

~ punkacademic ~

The Suiza 6 began their jail sentences yesterday (10 July) after being ordered to report to prison by the authorities. The six, bakery workers in Gijón in Asturias and members of the CNT syndicalist union, were sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined 125,000 euros by a regional judge in 2021. This followed an extended legal campaign by the owner of La Suiza bakery, after a worker joined the union in 2017 and levelled allegations of harassment and withholding of wages against him.

The CNT issued a statement condemning the imprisonment, which it described as a “tremendous attack on trade union freedom”, and calling for their immediate release. The union said it was “not an isolated case” but “part of a repressive trend against unionism”, including the 23 arrests following the recent metalworkers’ strike in Cádiz.

The six include the worker herself, who did not participate in the campaign for health reasons, and has effectively been jailed simply for joining a union. The workers’ actions, which focused on spreading information outside the business, were strictly non-violent and followed the business owner’s refusal to discuss the matter with the union. The judge characterised this as ‘coercion’. The sentence was upheld by the Spanish Supreme Court last July.

In Spain and elsewhere, the case has caused uproar, with twenty-two unions supporting the group. Solidarity demonstrations for the six have been held across Europe, and a crowdfunder organised by the CNT for their legal costs raised 95,000 euros. On 29 June a major demonstration calling for the six to be pardoned took place in Gijón, drawing support from unions and activists across Spain.

Union members met last week with the Spansish Minister of Labour Yolanda Díaz, a member of the Communist Party, who offered to attempt to expedite a pardon though it is unclear if her efforts will be successful. “We will continue to fight for the freedom of the La Suiza 6, which is to fight for union freedom”, said the CNT, “in the courts, in the streets, and in the conscience of this country. And above all, we will continue to wage war in every workplace”.