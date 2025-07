Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Athens: Squatters face prison after years of repression Campaign launched to cover appeal costs for Koukaki Squats Community ~ Kate Moschou ~ As their appeal trial approaches, members of the Koukaki Squats Community (KSC) in central Athens have launched a funding campaign to help cover mounting legal costs.

Of cats and boxes: A paradox of Schrödinger’s paradox From Chiapas, thoughts on the refusal to walk into traps—and the rebellion to fight our way out ~ ͶÀTIꟼAƆ ⅃Ǝ ~ Erwin Schrödinger (Austria-Ireland, 1887-1966), who apparently wasn’t very fond of house cats, proposed a theoretical exercise for quantum physics.

Hopeful highs and electoral lows True change won’t come from the ballot but from sustained, people-powered movements ~ Andrew J Boyer ~ Two recent developments have jolted voters out of despair on both sides of the Atlantic: Zohran Mamdani’s upset win in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, and Zarah Sultana’s announcement that she will leave Labour to launch a

Will the ban on Palestine Action terrify enough people into silence? The proscription is part of a wider push to stifle dissent in an increasingly authoritarian Britain ~ Kevin Blowe ~ The repression of political dissent in Britain has been escalating for years: first against Black Lives Matter and environmental campaigners and now the Palestine solidarity movement.