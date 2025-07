Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Italy: Protest against planned detention centre A new network in Italy is fighting against “CPR” migrant detention centres on the Mediterranean coast ~ thymo nzk & Ibiscus ~ A protest of over 500 people took place on Saturday 28 June in the small touristic coastal town of Diano Marina, where the government is planning a new detention centre for migrants.

Tunis: “Our shared vision is stronger than ever before” Delegates and international activists with the Global March to Gaza, Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Al-Soumoud Convoy met in Tunisia to chart a collective path forward for Palestinian liberation ~ Josie Ó Súileabháin ~ Over the past two weeks, thousands of international Palestine solidarity activists have gathered in Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea

Thousands demand a pardon for the Suiza 6 Various unions and organisations joined the protest in Xixón against the bakery workers’ conviction ~ Guillermo Martínez, La Marea ~ Following the court’s refusal to suspend their sentences, the streets of Xixón (Asturias, Spain) once again chanted, “the Suiza 6 will not go to prison”.

Film Review: To Kill A War Machine This lucid and passionate documentary about Palestine Action is well worth viewing before Starmer’s “social democrats” censor it ~ Rob Ray ~ I can certainly see why the makers of To Kill A War Machine are worried that proscription of the subject of their documentary, Palestine Action (PA), will turn into a ban for them