Anarchist News Review: Masks being banned, JSO retire and Youth Demand raided

It’s been a big week for UK protest politics

~ The government move to ban face masks at protests not just on request but automatically, and with arrest enabled even of people who attend and need to mask for health reasons. Campaign group Youth Demand meanwhile have been hit with raids and arrests for calling an entirely public meeting.

Over in the environmental protest scene meanwhile Just Stop Oil are retiring. On top of all that we talk about Trump’s Tariffs, Yvette Cooper’s latest attack on the Human Rights Act, and quiet moves to defang the Environment Agency for the sake of the great god Growth.