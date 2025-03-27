Anarchist News Review: Balkans protests, Spring Budget and Greenpeace fines

We start by discussing the beginnings of a potential ‘Balkans Spring’ against the corruption and autocratic tendencies of governments which Europe and the US increasingly mirror
~ It’s easy to feel overwhelmed and hopeless given the circumstances (and the ruling class do indeed want that to be your response). But further down the road of autocracy and regressive politics we are seeing unrest – can we build that spirit of dissent at an earlier stage in the decline? We talk protests to the east, reasons to protest at home, and the traps that lie in our way.