Anarchist News Review: Balkans protests, Spring Budget and Greenpeace fines

Wave of people’s power in the Balkans In Turkey, Serbia and their neighbours, mass mobilisations are rising to challenge corrupt regimes ~ Rob Latchford ~ Mass mobilisations in Turkey have seen tens of thousands on the streets for almost a week, an uprising inflamed by the arrest of the opposition-party Mayor of Istanbul.

Welfare cuts: Labour’s political suicide Or could this all be an undercover anarchist joke to show the system’s bankruptcy ~ Tabitha Troughton ~ Cheerily kicking kittens, earnestly pulling wings off flies, making the difficult choice to slam the freezer shut on next door’s puppies: has the government gone mad, we demand to know, but answer comes there none, unless it’s

Anarchism and the New Military Wave (pt.1) A few thoughts on where we are as we teeter on the cusp of a decade-defining shift into armed nationalism ~ Rob Ray ~ In the deluge of capital-N News we’ve had over the last month, by far the most consequential for our war-distanced isles has been the announcement, Europe-wide, of massive rearmament.

Lambeth Mutual Aid—5 years on Not only are we still around, we’re also setting up our own non-hierarchical school, organising a free cafe, and collaborating with other grassroots groups ~ The LMA Collective ~ There’s a story of how Lambeth Mutual Aid began, as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic: that immediate desire people had in March 2020 to support