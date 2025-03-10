Palestine activists occupy Allianz in City of London

Corporation continues to provide insurance for Israeli arms company Elbit

~ Cristina Sykes ~

Protesters from Palestine Action this morning scaled the canopy above the entrance to Allianz Commercial in the City of London, and doused the building in red paint. Yesterday, a drone displayed the Palestinian flag above the Allianz Twickenham Stadium during the England v Italy rugby match, part of the Six Nations tournament.

Allianz provides insurance for and invests in Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest weapons supplier and manufacturer of over 85% of Israel’s drones. In January, a report by Declassified confirmed that Elbit had continued to directly supply Israel with weapons from Britain throughout the genocide in Gaza.

Drone disruption at Twickenham

At the end of January, coordinated actions targeted 15 Allianz premises in the UK, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands, where windows were smashed and buildings were covered in red paint. In October 2024, the group occupied the rooftop of the insurer’s British head office in Guildford.

On the ground, the ceasefire declared on 20 January has been repeatedly breached by the Israeli military in Gaza. Over the last days, Trump’s special advisors have sidelined Israel and started direct negotiations with Hamas.