Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Still worth fighting: Nicolas Walter remembered The great anarchist historian and activist left us a message for these dire times ~ Natasha Walter ~ How do we keep hope and faith alive?

Irrational terror & the bullshit factory Liberals continue to prove the willing, if snarky, foot-soldiers of fascism ~ Sourdough ~ Political reality is changing at ever-quickening speeds, it seems: the newly emboldened and ascendant fascists in the United States and abroad are making a continuing effort to produce one calamity and crisis after the next, creating a perpetual stream of never-ending

Mass arson at France Tesla dealership Attack near Toulouse caps weeks of actions against Elon Musk’s company in the US and Europe ~ Rob Latchford ~ Eight Tesla cars were burned completely and four others seriously damaged in an arson near Toulouse, France in the small hours of Monday (3 March).

A turning point for the Kurdish struggle? Öcalan calls for PKK dissolution, but Turkey may refuse to release him ~ Blade Runner ~ In a historic declaration, the imprisoned founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Abdullah Öcalan, has called for the organisation’s disarmament and dissolution.