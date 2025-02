Find thousands of titles, including our latest book Fight For a New Normal - Anarchism and mutual aid in the Covid-19 pandemic crisis

Recent Articles

Rojava between the hammer and the anvil Democratic region faces an impossible choice if it loses NATO support ~ Daniel Adediran, Blade Runner ~ On Saturday 15 February, Turkish-backed forces in northeastern Syria killed journalist Egîd Roj.

Newcastle weapons factory blockaded Palestine Action target Israeli-owned site producing armoured military vehicles ~ Cristina Sykes ~ Activists from Palestine Action this morning (18 February) blockaded the Armstrong Works in Newcastle, a factory owned by Israeli weapons company Rafael.

Notes from the US: Spreading the disease The onslaught of a racist, destructive and lethal government is now in full train (pt.1) ~ Louis Further ~ A lot has happened since Trump was inaugurated last month, so much that we will have to present this month’s update in two parts.

Palestine activists deface BBC headquarters Corporation accused of downplaying Israeli war crimes ~ Scott Harris ~ Palestine Action said its activists early today (17 February) targeted BBC’s headquarters in Portland Place, London, covering the outer ground floor in blood-red paint and breaking windows.