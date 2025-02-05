Anarchist News Review: Spain evictions, Greek protests, and UK climate politics

Southern Europe offers us food for thought while New New Labour fails to surprise— and Reform is taking advantage of the situation

As ever, Spain is showing us how to do things when it comes to eviction resistance, while context is key to understand the ongoing anger over mass uproar related to the sidelining of action on rail safety in Greece. In Britain the JSO 16 case is an important litmus test of how confident the “centrist” State feels in locking up direct actionists in the face of the valid political positions, while Rosebank and Heathrow showcase the absolute lack of ideas behind Rachael Reeves’ “growth agenda”. And we round off with thoughts on the Reform polls surge.

After this, our shows will be going out on Wednesdays rather than Tuesdays!